Grand Elizabethan Inn- Abode in Manteo Town

Manteo, the beautiful town of North Carolina, has visited by hundreds of travelers every year and there are plenty of lodgings to cater these holidaymakers in all price range. For discerning international visitors, Manteo lodgings render the ultimate in services and hospitality. Elizabethan Inn- located at Outer Banks, the heart of the town, the hotel renders stunning views of the Island from almost all the rooms and suites. The grand lodging property is famous for its impeccable quality of services and attention to details. For the guests who want to spend peaceful time in the town, the hotel provides all the comfort of modern life.

The hotel has 78 rooms and 2 suites consisting of apartments, king specialty, queen bedded efficiency room, non smoking king room and non smoking king room. All rooms and suites are stylishly done up and come with standard amenities. Complimentary Wi-Fi, iPod compatible radios and flat-screen television, refrigerator and microwave are some of the modern amenities that you will enjoy during your stay in the hotel. Plus, some selected rooms also feature Jacuzzi tubs, kitchenettes and living rooms for full comfort and great pleasure of the guests. It is the Best Accommodation in Manteo where staying in just for a single day or night will give you experience of a lifetime.

The Elizabethan Inn gives many facilities that are usually seen in five start hotels, and the hotel gives a unique personalized housekeeping service on daily basis to their guests. It also has well-maintained indoor heated competition sized pool where you can swim and spend good time with your family and loved ones. Furthermore, the hotel also has outdoor pool with gazebo where you can swim and sit to regenerate your lost energy.

For health conscious people, the hotel provides gym and weight room where they can continue their exercise regime in order to remain fit and healthy. Spotless staff members of the hotel are always presented to welcome and assist visitors and guests. They try their best to make their guests feel comfortable and happy. So if you want to book a room in this grand lodging property, then simply visits our site now!

ELIZABETHAN INN

814 N US Hwy 64 / P. O. Box 2088, Manteo, NC 27954, USA

Call: – : 252-473-2101

Website: – www.elizabethaninn.com