Ways to get more donors to your website No matter how good your nonprofit website is, it is all for nothing if it doesn’t have people visiting it. The key to a successful fundraising for nonprofits is some good marketing. This is where driving more traffic or getting more donors to your website comes into play. One way of doing it is creating awareness and going online is the most efficient method. To get the best results one needs to be action oriented.

Here are a few ways to get more donors to your website:

Have specific goals

Before creating strategies to get more visitors to your website, you need to be clear about what you want to achieve. Generally it’s about getting more donors and funds for your nonprofit. It could also be about getting your petition signed by more people or getting more grant application. Based on your goals you need to select the metrics, set up the tracking and see where your most valuable traffic is coming from. With some help from Google Analytics, you could determine the value of the traffic to your website.

Social Media Marketing

Once you have the goals, the value of the traffic and the sources in place, all you need to do is double down on your online marketing by tapping into all the social media platforms. The various communication channels that they offer would help you to reach out to different sets of audiences. You would need to articulate your messages depending on the platform that you are on. Keep it graphical, including some great stories to connect with people. It will allow you to garner a lot of support at an extremely low cost. If you are new to social media marketing and want to learn more about it, you could learn more about it here.

Email Marketing

A direct way of reaching out to people is by getting into their inbox. Emails are more personal. But at the same time you need to be careful not to spam your potential donors. Keep your messages to the point and have a direct plan of action.

Involve your volunteers and supporters

Ask all your supporters and volunteers to spread the word about your cause. This will not only help you to reach newer avenues of support but would also help you to build better relationships. As these people would already be linked to your volunteers or supporters in some way, it won’t be as difficult to gain their trust.

These are a few ways to get some valuable traffic to your website. Putting some strategy and planning into your efforts is essential when it comes to fundraising for nonprofits.