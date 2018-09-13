VIJUVE Is All Set To Hit Anti Aging Industry With it’s First Ever Skin Rejuvenator Serum

It was September 17 when we first launched VIJUVE Anti Aging Face Massager. We are pleased to see that within less than an year, after getting product at number 1 best seller on Amazon, we are now on a way to launch Anti Aging Serum by VIJUVE.

Although, this is our first step in the dense serum’s competition but like our previous feelings, we are confident this step will take no time to turn a long walk.

We remember the scariest feeling we had when launching our first ever cordless face massager in the dense competition of US beauty market. Despite of all the fears, if and thens, we were confident, our product is a long-waited product that people would direly need. And today, we are happy to see the results, Says Mr. Adeel Imrani, Co Founder of VIJUVE INC.

Furthermore, he stated that the tiresome efforts of our team will not only make us stand out from crowd once again, these will also help beauty zealots to fill their appetite.

With the addition of VIJUVE’s Anti Aging Serum, we believe, our prestigious beauty zealots will now enjoy enhanced results.

Like our Face Massager, VIJUVE believes that Double Hyaluronic Acid and inclusion of 45% Vitaminc C Serum are such additions that will give you unparalleled results that you never achieved before.