Sovereign Home Improvements analyses The Benefits Of Modern uPVC Windows

Essex based specialist home improvement company, Sovereign Home Improvements has identified the many benefits of the latest uPVC windows in Essex.

Managing Director Matthew Adair said “There are several choices when it comes to replacing your old windows. You can use wood or aluminium, or you can have composite windows which are usually of aluminium outside and wood inside so that you can maintain the aesthetics of your rooms by painting the windows to match doors, skirting boards, etc. However, uPVC (unplasticised PolyVynil Chloride) is still the most widely recommended material by double glazing contractors and the most common material that homeowners choose.”

uPVC is the most cost-effective material for window frames, and is far less expensive than aluminium, wood, or composite windows, so if you have a tight budget it is your best bet. However, it is not just the cost factor that makes uPVC windows superior to other materials, as there are other benefits as well.

Window frames made of wood can warp or even rot over time if they are not well-maintained. They will also require ongoing re-painting or re-staining and varnishing every few years. Aluminium can become corroded. By contrast, uPVC cannot corrode so it won’t rust or rot, and it won’t warp and let damp and cold into the home. uPVC window frames are completely weather and storm-proof. All you need to keep them clean is an occasional wipe down with a damp cloth. Of course, as Adair says, one of the chief complaints about uPVC used to be that “you can have any colour you want so long as it’s white!”

Thankfully, that is no longer the case. uPVC windows are now available in a wide range of different colours and you can also have them in a wood grain finish or even have them looking like hardwood.

This does, of course, come at extra cost, but is still less than using timber. Not only that, you can have the windows with the frames one colour outside and a different one inside, so you can now colour match your rooms.

If all your rooms are different colours you can have different colours inside to match, with the outside still keeping a uniform look. You could even, if you wanted, have all of the outsides in different colours. This might not he your choice, but it’s possible if you want your home to look different.

uPVC windows are also highly energy efficient. Double glazed, the gap in between can be filled with argon or krypton gas which adds an extra thermal barrier meaning that even less heat is lost in cold weather, and equally when it is hot less heat encroaches from the outside. Some homeowners go even further and have triple glazed windows which further insulate against cold or warm air from the outside of the home. Low-E glass can also be used in uPVC windows and this has the effect of reflecting ultraviolet and infrared and can keep the home cooler in warmer climates.

Another benefit of uPVC of course is the cost factor. Typical costs for an average home in the UK can range from around £5,000 to £12,000 depending on the size of the windows and number of them. Another factor is the area in which you live. If you live in Westminster you can be sure that the window price quoted will be more than in Southend. Wherever you live, you should get several quotes.

However, there is also an additional point to consider and that is that the quality of uPVC can vary. If you get a quote that is considerably lower than others it may well be that the uPVC that is being used is not as durable as that of other contractors.

Of course, windows come in a wide variety of shapes and styles. Some open, while others don’t. There are sash windows, casement windows, bow windows, bay windows, cottage windows, tilt and turn windows, and the list goes on. Suffice it to say that, according to Adair, Sovereign Home Improvements can manufacture uPVC windows in any style that is required, and only ever uses top grade uPVC materials and energy efficient glass.