Industrial Lighting Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Lighting is the deliberate use of light to achieve a practical or aesthetic effect. Proper lighting is significant In industrial settings where safety is a primary concern. Adequate illumination is also a key factor in maintaining high worker productivity.

The factory and production lines application held a larger share of the industrial lighting market in 2017. Factory and production lines are upgrading to critical lighting solutions, such as LEDs and connected lighting solution, to receive an immediate payback on their investment through improved light quality and control.

The factory and production lines is the largest application area for industrial lighting solutions. The variety of work performed in the industry can vary tremendously from production to machining. Therefore, every lighting solution needs to be customized according to the available space and the complexity of the task being performed.

Asia Pacific (APAC) dominates the industrial lighting market; however, RoW is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The countries in the RoW region are likely to witness an extensive growth in infrastructural building projects. Therefore, the industrial lighting market in this region is expected to exhibit a high growth.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

LED Lighting

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

Segmentation by application:

Warehouse & Cold Storage

Factory & Production Lines

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Lighting,Cree,LG Innotek,Philips,OSRAM,Panasonic,Schneider Electric,Acuity Brands,Advanced Lighting Technologies,Bridgelux,Citizen Electronics,Eaton Lighting,Dialight,Kingsun LED lighting,Energy Focus,Everlight Electronics,Intematix,LEEDARSON LIGHTING,Lemnis Lighting,Luminus Devices,Nichia,NVC Lighting Technology,Seoul Semiconductor,Toyoda Gosei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

