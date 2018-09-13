Document Maker – Create & Edit Rich Text Docs and Generate PDF

Nexscience LLC, The leader in mobile consumer apps, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest application, Document maker for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The app is the latest in a series of innovative products introduced to the Apple users by Nexscience LLC.

Document maker features a Rich Text Editor, PDF Converter, File Manager and a Cloud Sharing Framework through which users can seamlessly work with cloud based storage systems like Dropbox and Google Drive.

Users can create professional quality documents in open standard format that can be viewed or edited in Adobe PDF, Microsoft Word or any other standard word processing application. The app also features a high quality viewer for Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, PDF, Text and a wide variety of image file formats. Users can download files from virtually anywhere: from the internet, from a computer through a USB cable or from an external file management system like Dropbox or Google Docs.

“Mobile Smart Phones have the potential to change the way we live our lives,” said Irfan Farooqi, the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing for Nexscience LLC.

“With more and more computing power and rich hardware capability in smart phones, the innovation in applications is taking the benefits of mobile technology directly to common users.

Our next generation of mobile business apps aim to take the burden of content management off from the users by creating amazingly simple mobile interfaces for our customers. ”

About Nexscience LLC

At Nexscience we develop some of the coolest and most popular applications for mobile platform. With more than fifty mobile apps and nearly a million strong user community, Nexscience is one of the fastest growing mobile apps development company based in silicon valley.

Product Download Link : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/document-maker-create-edit/id597284270?mt=8