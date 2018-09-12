Sustainable Packaging Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Sustainable Packaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Sustainable Packaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Sustainable Packaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Sustainable Packaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Sustainable Packaging Market are Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock LLC, DS Smith Plc and The Mondi Group plc. According to report the global sustainable packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1610

Sustainable packaging is the development and use of packaging which results in improved sustainability. This involves increased use of life cycle inventory (LCI) and life cycle assessment (LCA) to help guide the use of packaging which reduces the environmental impact and ecological footprint. It includes a look at the whole of the supply chain from basic function, to marketing, and then through to end of life (LCA) and rebirth. The goal of sustainable packaging is to improve the long term viability and quality of life for humans and the longevity of natural ecosystems.

The increasing environmental consciousness among the people is the key factor that is driving the sustainable packaging market. The use of non-biodegradable plastics causes various harmful effects on the environment such as landfill, soil pollution, and loss of the soil fertility. Owing to these reasons stringent regulations are implemented by several governments to improve the conditions of the environment. There are certain regions where the use of plastic bags is completely banned, thus triggering the growth of the sustainable packaging market. The factors that are affecting the market growth in a negative way are the low availability, high price as compared to the plastics packaging. The raw materials that are required such as liquid biofuels, bio-polymers used in films, bio-based monomers, cellulosic and recyclable fiber, and additives are expensive which is affecting the sustainable packaging market. However, the growth of the market is witnessing few setbacks owing to the high cost of production of sustainable packaging products as compared to conventional packaging products and the lack of awareness by masses, especially in low-income countries. Nevertheless, the market is likely to witness attractive prospects from the initiatives taken by governments in several emerging economies to support environmental-friendly packaging. To this end, they have framed numerous legislations promoting the use of eco-friendly materials in the packaging industry among customers.

Geographically, the sustainable packaging market is diversified into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR. The factors that favor for the market growth are the large consumer base and the increasing per capita expenditure. The growth in the sustainable packaging market in the North American region is owing to the stringent government regulations and the increasing consumer preferences.

Segment Covered

The report on global sustainable packaging market covers segments such as, material, packaging type and application. On the basis of material the global sustainable packaging market is categorized into paper & paperboard, plastic and others. On the basis of packaging type the global sustainable packaging market is categorized into trays, bags, boxes, bottles & jars, films, pouches & sachets, drums, IBC and others. On the basis of application the global sustainable packaging market is categorized into food, beverages, automobile & electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical, agriculture and cosmetics and personal care.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sustainable packaging market such as, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock LLC, DS Smith Plc and The Mondi Group plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global sustainable packaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of sustainable packaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the sustainable packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the sustainable packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-sustainable-packaging-market