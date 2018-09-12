SuperGreen Solutions Provides Opportunities to Invest in the Green Energy Market

SuperGreen Solutions helps business-minded individuals capitalize on the booming renewable energy market. Franchisees help SMBs improve their energy efficiency using plans and resources developed by sustainability experts.

[United States, 09/12/2018] – SuperGreen Solutions offers franchisees a way to leverage the booming sustainable energy industry for a financially rewarding career. The company provides them with the resources, training programs, and support team they need to become reliable sustainability advisors for their clients, allowing them to grow their franchise.

Meeting the Need to Go Green

SuperGreen Solutions franchisees advise small and medium businesses (SMB) on which green initiatives would optimize energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and improve overall business performance. The franchise’s services also apply to businesses that want to increase their regulatory compliance, market influence, and competitive advantage.

The company’s exclusive SuperGreen Solutions ISO 14001 sustainability certification is specifically built to assist SMBs in improving their current energy performance. The certification also affords the company greater flexibility, allowing its franchisees to create an Environmental Action Plan for new structures using the developer’s building plans.

A Turnkey Franchise with Strong Support

SuperGreen Solutions is a turnkey franchise investment requiring less than $50,000 to get started. Franchisees receive access to processes and resources made by sustainability experts and a strong franchise support system. The company provides a comprehensive training program, which includes consultative sales training and energy audition certification, as well as a dedicated support representative to help franchisees find prospective clients.

Moreover, SuperGreen Solutions gives its partners mass purchasing power from several vendors to help save on operational costs and lower their client fees.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions is one of the world’s leading sustainability advisors, with nearly seven years of professional experience in the industry. The company, which holds an exclusive SuperGreen Solutions ISO 14001 sustainability certification, focuses on helping small and medium businesses improve energy efficiency, increase revenue, and promote environmental responsibility.

It offers franchise opportunities through the United Franchise Group and has expanded to 80 branches in 20 countries since 2012.

For more information, visit https://supergreensolutionsfranchise.com.