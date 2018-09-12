Pediatric Vaccines Market Staggering Double Digit CAGR Driven By Advanced & Cost Effective Technologies Forecasts Till 2023

The Report for Global Pediatric Vaccines Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The Pediatric Vaccines report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

The vaccines administered to prevent children from several non-infectious and infectious diseases are known as pediatric vaccines. These vaccines are heat-killed or inactivated viruses that lose their pathogenicity, i.e., the ability to cause a disease. Moreover, these inactivated antigens can stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies against the infected virus. Thus, they assist the immune system in protecting itself from infectious or non-infectious diseases in the future. Currently, immunization prevents an estimated 2–3 million deaths every year. Furthermore, about 1.5 million deaths can be prevented through improved global coverage for vaccination.

There are different pediatric vaccines accessible in the market, for example, pneumococcal immunization, polio antibody, rotavirus immunization, MMR immunization, flu immunization, hepatitis B antibody, meningococcal immunization, and Hib antibody. There has been constant research for the development of novel molecules providing immunity against fatal diseases such as Zika virus and different types of cancers. For instance, in June 2016, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stated the commencement of phase I clinical trial for their Zika DNA vaccine named GLS-5700.

The increasing collaboration of local manufacturers with key players to deliver high-quality vaccines in remote areas, increasing economic growth, global initiative undertaken by key players in developing innovative vaccines, increasing government support, increasing awareness regarding benefits of vaccination in prevention of diseases, and favorable reimbursement are the major factors expected to fuel the global pediatric vaccines market over the forecast period.

However, low accessibility to remote areas, increasing availability of biosimilars at low rates, increasing cost of vaccines, limited or no access to healthcare services in developing and under-developed countries, low healthcare spending, and less medical coverage for pediatric vaccination are some of the challenges which might hamper the growth of the global pediatric vaccines market in future.Global market for pediatric vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.6% during 2017 to 2023.

Top Players in Pediatric Vaccines Market:

Some of the key players in the global pediatric vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), MedImmune, LLC (U.S.), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Protein Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Crucell (Netherlands), Bharat Biotech (India), Kaketsuken (U.S.), Panacea Biotec (India), Baxter International (U.S.), Zydus Cadila (India), Nuron (U.S.), S K Chemicals (South Korea), Dynavax Technologies (U.S.), Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals (India), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Indian Immunologicals (India), Novartis AG (Switerzland), LG Life Sciences (India), Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (China), Sinovac Biotech (China), Bio Med (India), AstraZeneca (UK), bioCSL Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan), and others. Market

Segmentation of Pediatric Vaccines Market:

The global pediatric vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, disease indication, and route of administration.

On the basis of type, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into monovalent vaccines, multivalent vaccines, and others.

On the basis of technology, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into synthetic vaccines, dendritic cells vaccines, conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others.

On the basis of disease indication, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), polio, Haemophilus influenza type B, pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, influenza, DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), hepatitis, varicella, rotavirus, combination vaccines, and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into intramuscular administration, subcutaneous administration, oral administration, and other routes of administration

Regional Analysis of Pediatric Vaccines Market:

The global pediatric vaccines market consists of four regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global pediatric vaccines market owing to the growing initiatives by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to reduce the occurrence rate of infectious diseases. Such factors along with the growing immunization will fuel the U.S. market.

The European pediatric vaccines market is urged due to the superior government spending such as NHS (Nation Healthcare Service) for the development of the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing healthcare sector in leading regions such as China and India.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive development of healthcare infrastructure.

