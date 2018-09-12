Hot Air Reflow Market 2025 Research Report: Development Trend, Emerging Markets and Drivers

12th September, 2018- Hot Air Reflow Market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period. A hot air reflow is a multipurpose soldering device with a combination of soldering station, hot air rework and a DC power supply. These functions can be performed simultaneously or independently resulting into occupying a less area with efficient energy output. Technically, hot air reflow corrects polarized parts, tombstone parts, and cold joints and eliminates defective parts that happen to go unnoticed during the manufacturing process. Further, hot air reflow station is also useful to adjoin missing components and jumpers.

Top Key Manufacturers of Hot Air Reflow market are:

HELLER

ERSA

BTU

JT

Dongguan Pengyi Electronics

ShenZhen Leadsmt

Hot Air Reflow Market by Product Type:

7 Zone Reflow System

10 Zone Reflow System

Other

Hot Air Reflow Market by Applications:

Medical Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Other

Geographical Analysis of Hot Air Reflow Market:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other uses of hot air reflow include reduction of heat shrink onto wires, recovering electronic components from old circuit boards. On a commercial level, the market for hot air reflow station is gaining a positive traction and also accounting for a significant market position. Driving factors responsible for the growth hot air reflow market includes rise in manufacture of circuit boards that demand soldering accuracy. Also, hot air reflow fixes the errors after manufacture of PCBs which again is considered important from manufacturing point of view, thus adding to the market growth for hot air reflow components.

Based on segmentation by type, the hot air reflow industry includes 7 zone reflow system, 10 zone reflow system and 12 zone reflow system. Based on segmentation by application, the hot air reflow market includes medical electronics, consumer electronics and automotive electronics.

Geographically, hot air reflow market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to soldering demands in industrial sector. North America and Europe market is also expected to gain a significant share in the global market. MEA regions are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period due to the rise in construction activities and heavy presence of industrial and manufacturing sector and also demand for printed circuit boards. The key players in the hot air reflow market include HELLER, ERSA, BTU, JT, Dongguan Pengyi Electronics, Leadsamt and Shenzhen.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Regulatory Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Service Type Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Equipment Type Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Service Contract Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Service Provider Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By End-User Hot Air Reflow Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Hot Air Reflow Companies Company Profiles Of The Hot Air Reflow Industry

