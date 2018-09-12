Global Wind Power Industry: Trends, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Report

Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

Summary

"Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Germany (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Germany wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power (Onshore and Offshore) market, Germany power market, Germany renewable power market and Germany wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018-2030.

– Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

– Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.

– Power market scenario in Germany and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– An overview on Germany renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

– Detailed overview of Germany wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

– Deal analysis of Germany wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and wind power in particular.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Germany wind power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

