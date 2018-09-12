Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Forecasts(2018–2023)

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1.47 Billion at pace of 6.7% CAGR.

Tissue diagnostic procedures are mainly used to diagnosis cancer diseases. These diagnostic tests are used to diagnosis, screen and monitor the cancer patient response towards the therapy. The different types of Tissue diagnostic procedures include haematoxylin and eosin (H&E), in situ hybridization (ISH), and immunochemistry (IHC). Tissue diagnostic procedure helps to provide fast and accurate results and also evaluate the disease related to tissues. Tissue diagnosis can be done in different ways such as core biopsy, open biopsy, and fine needle aspiration cytology. The tissue diagnostics are used in various applications which includes, research organizations, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical industries.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Tissue Diagnostics market is driven due to factors like growing prevalence of cancer diseases, increasing aging population, increasing investments for R&D activities, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies in medical sector, introduction of advanced Tissue Diagnostics equipments are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of Tissue Diagnostics equipments, stringent regulatory policies, and limited skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth rate for Tissue Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Tissue Diagnostics market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds as second largest market for Tissue Diagnostics market due to rising prevalence of cancer diseases, and increasing investments by government and private organizations are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Tissue Diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BioGenex, Danaher Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology and Ventana Medical Systems.

