Calcium Ferrocyanide Market Global Report Till 2027

Calcium ferrocyanide is an inorganic metallic compound produce from the ferrous chloride, hydrogen cyanide, and calcium hydroxide. The compound is odorless, yellow crystalline granules which are soluble in water. It is also known by the common name yellow prussiate of lime with INS No. Calcium salt E538. Calcium ferrocyanide is also known as Dicalcium hexacyanoferrate or Calcium hexacyanoferrate. It is used to remove metallic impurities from tartaric, citric, and other acids. It is also used as a stabilizer for the coating on welding rods, and fertilizer for plants.

Other applications of calcium ferrocyanide include removal of mercaptans in the petroleum industry; production of wine and citric acid; fixing, toning, and bleaching in photography; separation of copper from molybdenum ores and purification of tin; and anti-caking agent for both table salt and road salt. In the past, calcium ferrocyanide was produced from organically derived nitrogenous carbon sources, potassium carbonate, and iron filings. Historically, common carbon and nitrogen sources were offal, leather scrap, dried blood, or torrified horn. The global calcium ferrocyanide market is growing at a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of anti-caking in pharmaceutical industry. The Asia-Pacific calcium ferrocyanide market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by North America calcium ferrocyanide market, attributed high demand of fertilizers in agriculture.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Dynamics

Driving factors for the global calcium ferrocyanide market include growing agriculture, photography, chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industry and high demand for stabilizers in the above industries particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company manufacturing calcium ferrocyanide products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food products across the regions over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global calcium ferrocyanide market through collaboration with end-users i.e. agriculture product manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, food product manufacturers, etc.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Segmentation

The global calcium ferrocyanide market is segmented by end-use, application, and by region. By application segment, anti-caking agent segment is expected to contribute for relatively high revenue share in the global calcium ferrocyanide market, attributed to significant demand for the compound in pharmaceuticals and food products.

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Key Players

Some of the promient players of global calcium ferrocyanide market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Riedel-de Haen AG, Leancare Ltd., Yick-Vic Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (HK) Ltd., City Chemical LLC, 3B Scientific Corporation, Beijing Hengye Zhongyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Service Chemical Inc., MP Biomedicals, Inc., and Advanced Technology & Industrial Co., Ltd.