Our Daewoo Silver Art Company is the one of the representatives treating companies that specializes in the silverware in Korea. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company will do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company would like to show my appreciation to all customers who have trusted and supported us, and hope that the use of our products and services will continue.
Policy and Manufacturing Process
Pricing formula of silver/gold products
Offered price shall be fixed subject to daily KITCO silver/gold price of the end day of prior month from shipping.
General payment term
50% of total amount to be paid by cash with order and remaining 50% on the date of shipping.
Normal Delivery term
Shipment will be made within 45 days of Firm Order.
General Instructions:
The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.
For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.
KOREA AIR MORNING CALM” Magazine Publication
National Competency Standards Korea “Metalwork” Evaluation group
Shila Hotel in Jeju Island Deliver
Shila Hotel Deliver
Kwangjuyo Deliver
Ehwa Womans University Deliver
Korean Air VIP Freebies Deliver
National Museum of Korea Deliver
Foundation Corporation
Korea Cosmetics Sulhwasoo Company Deliver
Grand Hyatt Hotel Deliverpspan
Konkuk University Forging Lecture
Samyang 100 a centenary production
Kookmin University Foriging Lecture
Daewoo Silver Art Company Establishment
Hammered Frame
Specification
Name: Hammered Frame
• Weight (g)
• 165Â±10
• Size -215Ã—165
• Quality-silver
• Use – Decoration korean decorative silver frame
Process – Forging
Brass Spoon
• Name- Brass Spoon
• Weight (g)-120Â±5
• Size-165Ã—35
• Quality Silver- Bronze
• Use-Kitchenware
• Process-Forging
Butterfly Pearl Frame
• Name-Butterfly Pearl Frame
• Weight (g)-145Â±10
• Size-215Ã—165
• Quality-Silver
• Use-Decoration
• Process-Forging enamel photo frame manufacturer
