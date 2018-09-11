Future Electronics to Sponsor an NXP Free Technology Day in Boston, Massachusetts

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) September 10, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is sponsoring NXP’s free Technology Day Boston, Massachusetts on September 18, 2018. NXP is a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications.

NXP Technology Days are one-day in-depth technical training events that develop engineers’ skills across a wide range of embedded technologies. The event offers workshops and lectures covering several markets, allowing attendees to customize a schedule that is most relevant to their training needs, along with live demos of the latest innovations from NXP, Future Electronics and other partners.

Each NXP Technology Day features a Technology Expo, advanced product demonstrations, “Meet the Experts” opportunities, and 30 hours of technical training sessions from NXP and other embedded technology leaders. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Focus topics and markets will include:

– Secure Connected and Automated Vehicles

– Smart Machinery and Industrial Automation

– Smart Cities and Infrastructure

– Smart Homes and Buildings

– Smart Banking and Retail

– Design Software and Services

– Secure Mobile, Healthcare and Wearables

– Smart Networks

– Insight and Innovation

Click here https://getregisterednow.com/NXP/Event/Register/Register.asp?e=NXPTechDayWestford2018&r=FTURE to register for the NXP Technology Day in Boston. For more information about NXP products and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

