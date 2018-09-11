Enterprise Mobility Market: Need for Efficient Communication across All Devices in Enterprise to Drive Growth

The global enterprise mobility market is extremely fragmented. The market is also characterized to be fast moving with many new entrants in the market states transparency market research (TMR) in its latest report on this market. The reason why many new players are entering this market is because of the agile technology which is helping the new players to introduce new products. It is this ability which is also key reason behind the motivation of big players to continue to advance in the market and expand their shares by strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The competition among prominent players within the market is resilient. Leading players within the market are: Nokia Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., MobileIron, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Alcatel Lucent S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Cerner Corporation, SOTI, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., AT&T Inc., and Hewlett Packard Development Company Ltd.,

On the basis of geography, it is anticipated that North America has been leading on account of the high rate of technological advancement which is adopted all across enterprises. However, Asia Pacific will replace North America as the leading segment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2015 to 2022 on account of the increasing number of workforce making use of mobile device, escalating adoption of cloud infrastructure, and thriving end use industries. The rapid advancements and adoption of digitization in enterprise infrastructures will also aid the market’s growth in Asia Pacific. This region is estimated to rise to US$122.60 bn by 2022.

On the basis of application, the IT and telecom industry has remained in a good position among other industries and is expected to be with US$151.12 bn by 2022. However, the fastest to grow will be the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. This sector is anticipated to expand at a 25.7% CAGR between 2015 and 2022. In the forecast period, the retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and automation industries will also witness remarkable demand for enterprise mobility solutions.