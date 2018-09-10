‘SHAGUN GUPTA’ UNVEILS HANDCRAFTED BRACELETS STUDDED WITH PRECIOUS STONES

Celebrated gemologist Shagun Gupta has unveiled her signature handcrafted bracelets for the discerning woman who has penchant for luxury. The bracelets combine a stunning array of luminous colors, contemporary designs and fiery diamonds tailored to individualistic specifications. Every piece is an original design using eclectic mix of diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. These signature creations are tribute to the queen of gems whose allure the wearer may treasure of generations.

The bracelets are made of dazzling precious jewels that sprinkles a mysterious charm combined with the beauty of customary white diamonds that create a strand fit for royalty. The designs can also be exclusively customized in styles to match individualistic taste and elegance. This handcrafted masterpieces stands out because of its exceptional reflective sheen that is sure to draw the eye of all those around you.

The gorgeous bracelets invigorate the rich glow of precious stones sprinkled throughout the spectacular piece with twinkling round diamonds artistically adorning the magnificent piece. Embellished in audacious white gold these extremely elegant with all its bling, come as an invitation to the elite gentry to flaunt her class at engagements, weddings, parties, social gatherings or any red carpet occasions.

The designs express a distinctive new style that complements any ensemble, versatile enough to alter from casual to marked elegance. These amazing pieces are classic and fashionable, ideal for any season, from the simply chic to the delightfully flamboyant. The creation is inspired by the beauty of the gems that are exclusively handpicked and crafted to the highest specifications.

Shagun Gupta’s vintage inspired creations look stunning paired with your favorite traditional clothing or western outfits. Each design is one-of-its-kind that is available only in limited editions and custom designs. The extended inventory from Shagun Gupta encompasses Bridal Sets, Necklaces, Pendants, Bracelets, Earrings & Chandeliers, Rings and Wedding bands in Polki, Gemstones and Diamonds.

Shagun Gupta, 2nd Floor, Metro House, M G Road, Mumbai 400 020 www.shagungupta.com