Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2026 major key players : Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Inc.

Sepsis is a type of fatal organ dysfunction ailment rises when the body responses to an infection to its own organs and tissues and organs. This disorder can be triggered due to the weakened immune system, kidney or liver disease, chronic illness such as cancer, and severe wounds. Sepsis can be of two types septic shock in which there are the indications of severe sepsis including a low blood pressure and another is severe sepsis when there’s organ failure.

The high occurrence of people suffering sepsis and the demand for appropriate diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to bolster the demand for the sepsis diagnostics market. In addition, rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HIA) are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections primarily include surgical site and urinary tract infections, which result in sepsis. According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed economies. This, in turn, demands proper diagnosis, further bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, pneumonia is also a significant driving factor for the high demand of sepsis diagnostics market as it is one of the major causes of septic shock.

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, pathogen, testing type, and geography. On the basis of products, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media, and Assay Kits and Reagents. In 2017, the blood culture media was projected to be the major market sharing segment during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness mode of the test is the primary reason for the major market share. In addition, due to the lower cost, the blood culture method is also considered as the gold standard method. On the basis of technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Flow Cytometry. The microbiology segment was estimated to be the dominating segment due to the fact that it permits the identification and quantitative detection of microbes for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests. On the basis of the pathogen, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis and Fungal Sepsis. The bacterial sepsis id further categorized into, gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. In 2017,

