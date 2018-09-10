Paint Additives Market will Exhibit a Steady CAGR 4.8% by 2022

The global market for paint additives is highly fragmented, with presence of several regional and international players. A number of domestic vendors have been observed to enter the market, influenced by rapid growth in urbanisation and industrialization in emerging economies. These vendors are competing on the basis of innovation, product quality, price, operation cost, and economies of scale for strengthening their position in the market. A latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global market for paint additives to exhibit a moderate 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from the global paint additives market will reach nearly US$ 9,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4956

Vendors of Paint Additives are Focusing on Product Differentiation & Innovation to Maintain their Market Presence

Huge investments are being made by vendors of insulating paint additives in research & development activities, with an aim of reducing the cost associated with manufacturing and operation. Vendors are also concentrating on product extensions and new technologies, to develop highly efficient products with enhanced properties. Innovation and product differentiation are primarily adopted strategies by vendors in the market to maintain their presence in the market. These factors might influence expansion of paint additives market across the globe. In addition, rapid economic expansion in developing countries has led toward a rise in industrial activities and architectural construction. This has further fuelled adoption of paints, thereby creating huge demand for paint additives.

Although environmental regulations have kept expansion of the paint industry in check, manufacturers of paints are endlessly stressing on reformulating their products, which in turn is driving demand for novel additives. Surging demand for multifunctional additives is another major factor favouring growth of the global paint additives market. Utilised in paint formulations, multifunctional additives offer performance level similar to that of individual additives. Multifunctional additives reduce the cost, and simplify the formulating process, and help aqueous solutions to perform well and remain compliant with safety standards.

Report URL @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paint-additives-market

Architectural Sector to Remain Dominant End-users of Paint Additives

Architectural sector is the major end-user of paint additives and will continue to dominate the market, in terms of revenues. Rising construction of residential and commercial buildings, especially in emerging regions, will drive demand for paint additives, as they improve corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, thermal stability, and water resistance. Growing urbanization, improving living standards of population worldwide, and growth in construction activities are factors fuelling adoption of paint additive in the architectural end-use industry.

Sales of paint additives will witness the fastest expansion in anti-foaming, and biocides impact modification applications. In addition, sales of paint additives for application in wetting & dispersion, and rheology modification are expected to register a parallel expansion through 2022. Wetting & dispersion is expected to remain the least lucrative application of paint additives over the forecast period.

By formulation type, although solvent-based paint additives are poised to remain preferred in the market, demand for water-based paint additives will gain significant traction among end-users in the near future. Demand for solvent-based paint additives is expected to witness a fall, owing to rising environmental regulations, which in turn is driving adoption of water-based paint additives. However, revenue share of solvent-based paint additives in the market will remain relatively larger during 2017 to 2022.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4956

Acrylics to Remain Sought-after among Products in the Market

Acrylics are expected to remain sought-after among products in the global paint additives market, followed by fluoropolymers. Sales of fluoropolymers and acrylics are expected to exhibit similar CAGRs in the market through 2022. In addition, sales of acrylics is expected to account for nearly US$ 2,500 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for paint additives, in terms of revenues. The paint additives market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 400 Mn between 2017 and 2022. The market in Japan is projected to register a relative faster expansion than all remaining regional segments included in the report.

FMI’s report has listed key leading companies manufacturing paint additives, which include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Arch Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Chemical, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., BYK-Chemie GmbH, BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Arkema SA, and Akzo Nobel NV.