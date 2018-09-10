Neurointerventional Devices Market is Expected to Represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn Forecast period, 2017 – 2022

Growing need for minimally invasive technological devices has led to a surge in demand for neurointerventional devices in the healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is expected to impact growth of the global neurointerventional devices market positively. According to a compiled report, the global neurointerventional devices market will register a healthy CAGR growth over the projected period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Propelling Growth of the Global Market

Increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis and ischemic strokes is expected to rev up demand for neurointerventional devices in the healthcare sector. Surge in preference of minimally invasive procedure among healthcare professionals has further fuelled demand for neurointerventional devices. Such factors are expected to fuel the global market growth of neurointerventional devices marketthroughout 2022.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of vascular disorders in spine, neck and head is projected to boost demand for the neurointerventional devices in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Growing need for treating various vascular disorders is projected to boost demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Treatment of vascular disorders is projected to contribute towards the global market growth of neurointerventional devices significantly throughout 2022.

Coiling Procedure to Register Significant Growth

Among other products, balloon is projected to register a relatively high CAGR in the neurointerventional devices market globally through 2022. North America among other regions is projected to represent a major market for the neurointerventional devices in the market globally. Embolic coils is likely to outsell other devices for neurointerventional treatment in the market globally. In 2017, this segment is projected to register a value of over US$ 270 Mn. Neurovascular thrombectomy among other products is projected to witness steady revenue growth after embolic coils in the neurointerventional devices market globally by 2022 – end.

Hospital among other end users is projected to register a value of over US$ 900 Mn in 2022. This segment is projected to register a relatively high CAGR growth among various end users in the neurointerventional devices market globally through 2022. Ambulatory surgical center among other end users is projected to reflect the significant revenue growth after hospital segment in the neurointerventional devices market globally during the projected period.

Coiling procedure among various technologies is projected to represent over US$ 300 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2017. This segment among other technologies is projected to witness a relatively high growth in terms of revenue during the predicted period. In 2017, neurothrombectomy procedure among other technologies is projected to a value of over US$ 100 Mn. This segment is projected to reflect the significant revenue growth after coiling procedure in the neurointerventional devices market globally.

Stenting, cerebral angiography and coiling procedure is projected to witness a relatively high CAGR in the neurointerventional devices market globally throughout 2022. These procedures among other technologies will witness parallel growth in terms of CAGR in the market globally during the projected period.

Market Players

Leading market players in the neurointerventional devices market globally include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corp., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Stimwave Technologies, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., and Nuvectra Corporation.