Increasing consumption of tea favors the Global Electric Kettle Market

Electrical kettles are used to heat tea or water instantly. The conventional kettles are mostly made of copper and steal and are worked with fire or other sources of heat such as coal. But an electric kettle works on electrical energy. These electrical kettles are made with using material such as copper with high resistance and tungsten. Outer body of electrical kettles contains stainless steel and a handle made with plastic or other heat resistant material. Increasing adoration for tea and other such refreshing drinks are giving a scope for new industries to gain profits in global market. These Kettles are manufactured to work on several intensities of electrical energy such as 220-230 Volts and 2-3 Kilo Watts based on the availability in the region.

Electric Kettle Market is estimated to be growing at a compound annual growth rate of xx% in forecasted years. It is expected to grow eventually with the increasing demand for electrical kettles.

Drivers and Restraints:

Electric Kettle Market is estimated to grow in forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as increasing adoration towards tea and increasing technological developments in kitchen appliances. Increasing concern about saving conventional sources such as gas and oil, increasing working population, endorsements and advertisements by celebrities for promotions, increasing online market places, increasing number of super markets and hypermarkets are estimated to drive the market in forecasted years. Comfortable sizes which enable carrying kettles easier, and increasing number of electrical energy consumer’s demand for electric kettles in developing countries are other supporting factors of Global Electric Kettles Market. However rise in prices and safety concerns among the households are hindering the market to a small extent.

Geographic Segmentation

Electric Kettle Market primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific regions. North America region is estimated to be the largest contributor of the market with the United States leading in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are estimated to be growing at quicker pace with decent CAGR in forecasted periods.

Key Players in Global Electric Kettle Market:

The major competitors of the global market include Zojirushi America Corporation, Breville Group Limited. Cuisinart, Inc., Bonavita Inc, Hamilton Beach, Inc., Bajaj Auto Limited, Philips S.p.A., Morphy Richards Ltd. and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Company.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

