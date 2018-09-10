Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market (Product, Distribution Channel) Forecast 2018 – 2024

According to a new report Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, published by KBV research, The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is expected to reach $37.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market held the dominant share in the Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The Sanitary Pads was the most lucrative market segment in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The Panty Liners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets market is expected to remain the most preferred choice among user throughout the forecast period (2018-2024). The Retail Pharmacies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/feminine-hygiene-products-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Edgewell Personal Care Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group), Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Sanitary Pads
Panty Liners
Tampons & Menstrual Cups
Spray and Hygiene Wash
Other Products
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores/Department Stores
Specialty stores
Retail Pharmacies
Online Purchase
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Procter & Gamble Co.,
Unicharm Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Lil-Lets Group Ltd.
Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group)
Johnson & Johnson
Kao Corporation
First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Feminine Hygiene Products Market Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market