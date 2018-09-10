Global Clear Aligner Market( 2018-2023)

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By End Users (Teenagers, Adults), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea)”, global clear aligner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.15% during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of teenagers witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to of increasing adoption of western culture, conscientious about dental hygiene at young age and aesthetic concerns among the teenagers. During 2018-23, Clear Aligners Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to up surge in the orthodontic patients, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, effective advertisement and marketing by key players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Clear Aligner market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include surging per capita healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in dental machines, rising cases of orthodontic treatments and increasing penetration of dental insurance for orthodontic patients.

The report titled "Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By End Users (Teenagers, Adults), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Clear Aligner Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Clear Aligner Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By End Users – Teenagers, Adults

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Share

• Company Analysis – Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, 3M, SmileDirectClub, Geniova Technologies

Customization of the Report

