The Report “Apiculture Market: By Products (Honey, Beeswax, Live Bees); By Applications (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Military, Medicine, Cosmetic and Chemical) and By Geography – (2018-2023), published by IndustryARC, increasing popularity of royal jelly and pollen as beneficial supplements will drive this market in the coming years.

Europe with major share in the Apiculture Market

Apiculture industry has humungous investment opportunities as demand is increasing at an accentuated rate from 2018 to 2023. Europe is the dominant market for bee products and a major importing region. The total market for bee products in Europe was valued at $3,218m and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2% in the coming five years. With the escalating consumption of honey in the emerging countries of China, India and other South East Asian countries, the market for APAC is projected to grow faster as compared to other regions.

Apiary products such as honey, beeswax, live bees, royal jelly, pollen, propolis, and bee venom are naturally formed products derived from different grades of honey as well as beeswax. Since, five years China is the largest producer of apiary culture derived products. This is because of its easy availability of natural resources and a climate suitable for healthy bees.

Selected Product Type Analysis done in the full Report:

The applications of honey has expanded at a rapid pace in the food & beverages industry and is primarily driven by the demand for healthy and natural products in developed as well as developing nations. Agriculture is projected to be the fastest growing end-use application predominantly driven by the rising need for pollination and demand for beekeeping industry.

Honey industry is the most latent outcome of the apiculture which captures over 90.6% of the market in terms of value in 2018. The marketplace for honey in the coming years is first and foremost by increasing preference for natural sweeteners in the food & beverages industry. In addition, rising popularity of honey based cosmetic products has been in rise in the recent years and is estimated to be the fastest growing market for honey. Similarly, increasing awareness on bees wax as a valuable agent as well as thickener lifts the market for beeswax in cosmetics industry. Pollen and royal jelly gained visibility in the recent years, mainly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of these bee products as a food ingredient and supplement.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/213/Global-Apiculture-Market-Forecast-Report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Synthetic waxes pose a high threat to the skin; hence there is an increasing demand for natural waxes obtained from plants and animals. Beeswax is cheaper than the other wax so demand for thickener and cream is expected to increase in the developed nations.

Increasing change of food taste is currently changing the across the world. The unique flavor impression that blends the taste of consumers leaves a delicate impression that has consumers wanting more.

Reducing the cost of manufacturing have started, and recent past is anticipated to reach new heights, as there will be very low price.

Key players of the Apiculture Market

Betterbee, Bartnik, LLC, Beehive Botanicals, Inc., Seldom Fools Apiculture, are some of key players of U.S., in the related products. European and the North American markets, owing to the number of key players present in this region. U.S accounted for 43% share of the total patents registered for beekeeping, beeswax and apiculture in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. U.S. patent portfolio encompasses an extensive range of products and technologies. Almost 11 patents were registered by the top companies in U.S.in the past three years, wherein Cedar Creek Apiary, LLC contributed the maximum number of patents between 2010 and 2015, followed by Europe and Japan. Europe also held a considerable number of 9 patents registered in between 2010 to 2015.

Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market report is segmented as below

The global Apiculture Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report

A. Global Apiculture Market – By Products

1. Honey

2. Beeswax

3. Live bees

4. Others

B. Global Apiculture Market – By Applications

1. Food and Beverages

2. Agriculture

3. Medical

4. Cosmetics

5. Chemicals and Paints

6. Others

C. Apiculture Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

D. Apiculture Market Entropy

E. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

1. MILLER’S HONEY COMPANY .

2. DABUR INDIA LIMITED

3. CHENGDU FENGS APICULTURE CO., LTD.

4. THOMAS APICULTURE SAS

5. HONEYBEE ENTERPRISES LTD.

6. MANN LAKE LTD.

7. TENTORIUM

8. SHANDONG BOKANG APICULTURE CO., LTD

9. ARNOLD HONEYBEE SERVICES

10. EURL ATLANTIC APICULTURE

11. SARL LUBERON BEEKEEPING

12. TIWANA BEE FARM

13. DUTCH GOLD HONEY

14. Company 14

15. Company 15

16. Company 16

What can you expect from the report?

The Apiculture Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.