Caralluma Extract Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2018 to 2028

Market outlook: Caralluma Extract

Caralluma fimbriata commonly known as the cactus is a succulent plant of India belonging to the Apocynaceae family. The Caralluma extract is an edible extract used to battle against hunger, weight-loss and enhanced body composition. Caralluma extract has found applications since traditional times during hunting activities due to its ability to quench thirst and increase endurance. Obesity is no longer a cosmetic problem in today’s era. The main problems associated with excessive body weight includes diabetes, atherosclerosis, bone disorders, hypertension and some other ailments. Due to the growing trend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, dietary supplements have been widely used for weight loss. The low side effect profile of Caralluma extract has led to its incorporation as a part of daily diet thus, increasing the demand for Caralluma extract in the market. Asia-Pacific is the highest producer for Caralluma extract and in the forecast period, the demand for Caralluma extract is expected to increase in the U.S. market.

Caralluma Extract Gaining Sinificant Market Share

Caralluma extract is emanating as one of the most important products in food and health sector due to its appetite suppressant properties. Weight loss programs are prevalent these days but people undergoing it complain about the dullness factors experienced by the body after reducing the weight thus, making them go back towards their original diet. Caralluma extract contains pregnane glycosides which are responsible for blocking the activity of citrate lyase, thus, inhibiting fat synthesis and faster burning of fat. Caralluma is consumed as one of the daily used vegetables in raw or cooked form and as a dietary ingredient by many people. It is is used in preservation of food products. Caralluma extract has the ability to interfere with different biochemical processes creating a signal of its own confusing the brain into thinking that the stomach is full thus, acting as a potent weight loss agent. Apart from the numerous health benefits, recent studies have revealed other potential benefits of Caralluma extract including antioxidant properties, glucose lowering activity and energy-boosting ability due to the presence of polyphenols and flavonoids. These health benefits are responsible for surging the demand of Caralluma extract at a global level.

Global Caralluma extract Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the Caralluma extract market are Arjuna Natural Ltd, S.A. Herbals Bioactives LLP, Potent Organics INC, JoviSof Health, Bioganix, Arkure Health Care, Solaray, Natrogix, Lumen Naturals, aSquared Nutrition, LLC, and others. They are introducing new alternatives and elaborating the benefits of Caralluma extract among the consumers and are taking over smaller companies leading to expansion.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Caralluma extract market-

Caralluma extract has influenced the market greatly over the past few years. With rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, consumers prefer using products derived from a natural source. From the food industry to household, the multi-benefit profile of Caralluma extract has provided it with a strong position within the market. Thus, increasing its demand amongst the manufacturers as well as the buyers triggering an expansion in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

