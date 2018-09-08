2025 Factor Overview and Growth rate Of Composite Testing Market 2018 : Industry Trends Analysis

This report focuses on the global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Composite Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Composite Testing Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

• Composites Testing Laboratory

• Element Materials Technology

• ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory

• Exova Group PLC

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Instron Corporation

• Intertek Group PLC

• Matrix Composites, Inc

• Mistras Group, Inc.

• Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Destructive

• Non-destructive

Market segment by Application, split into

• Aerospace and Defense

• Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Electricals & Electronics

• Other (Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

1. To analyze global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

2. To present the Composite Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

3. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

4. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

