Water Purifier Sales in India to Reach $ 4.8 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

According to a recently published TechSci Research report, “India Water Purifiers Market Research Report By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, the country’s water purifiers market is projected to cross $ 4.8 billion by 2023. Rising demand for clean water, deteriorating ground water quality, coupled with various initiatives by the Government of India such as, Smart City Mission, AMRUT, ‘Make in India’ Initiative, Bharatmala project, etc., are expected to boost demand for water purifiers in the country during 2018-2023. Moreover, robust growth in industrial & commercial sectors and increasing use of Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) process are other factors likely to positively influence India water purifiers market during the forecast period.

India water purifiers market is forecast to witness a double digit CAGR during 2018-2023. POE type of water purifiers accounted for the largest value share in India water purifiers market in 2017 and the product segment is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. Among different purification technologies, ultraviolet & reverse osmosis are the most preferred technologies in India water purifiers market due to their wide acceptance across municipalities, residential and commercial end use applications. Over the years, RO technology has been gaining market traction as it requires minimal use of chemicals and has no negative impact on environment. Some of the major companies operating in India water purifiers market include Thermax India Limited, VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Eureka Forbes Limited, and Kent RO Systems Ltd., among others.

“High demand for potable water from municipal and industrial sector is likely to propel demand for water purifiers across India. Moreover, India water purifiers market is highly competitive and fragmented. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing their competitiveness in terms of product design, branding and pricing, and all of these factors are expected to turn out to be very positive for the country’s water purifiers market over the course of next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of India water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India water purifiers market.