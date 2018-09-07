The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is estimated to surpass $134.4 billion by 2023 growing at an estimated rate of more than 12.6% during 2018 to 2023

In the Report “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By Technology (Print (Inks, Dyes & Markers, Holograms, Barcodes & QR Codes), Tags & Labels (RFID, NFC, Biological/ DNA)); By Feature (Tamper Evidence, Track & Trace, Overt Features, Covert Features); By End User (Food & Beverages, Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Durables, Clothing & Accessories) & By Geography- With Forecast (2018 – 2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market’s major revenue share is contributed by printing type which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% through 2023.

America with major share in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

America was estimated to be the largest market for Anti-counterfeit packaging market with a revenue of $34.83 billion in 2017. Present findings says that America will still lead during the forecast of 2018-2023 with a CAGR of 13.23% and revenue of $73.09 billion. The predicted figures states 40% of market share will be obtained by America. Europe contributed with close to one third of the total market share in 2018, which made it the second largest regional market. The APAC region is an emerging market for anti-counterfeiting packaging at present and is growing at a faster rate due to the development of innovative and new packaging technologies. This further offers an opportunity to the anti-counterfeit packaging manufacturers to invest in the region and target the various end user industries of APAC.

Selected Technology Analysis done in the full Report:

The Anti-counterfeit packaging market is broadly categorized into printing and tags, and labels where print type is expected to gain maximum revenue of $105 billion by 2023. Tags and labels are expected to reach $65 billion by 2023. In printing type, ink dyes & markers contributed the maximum revenue share of 40%, followed by barcodes & QR codes and security holograms with 27% and 21% respectively. For anti-counterfeit label and tags type, RFID held the major share with around 75% due to its ease of use and relatively low price. NFC and biological together subsidized around 3% revenue share. In terms of features, track and trace technologies segment holds 29% of share and is the highest amongst others.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Increasing beauty concerns in past years across the globe has led to a rise in the consumption of lifestyle drugs for wrinkles, baldness, acne and so on. This opportunity will be exploited by the anti-counterfeit packaging manufacturers.

Pharmaceuticals industry is increasingly turning to packaging designers to come up with packaging that is tamper-proof. Examples include mixing in chemical tracers; with inks before the packaging are printed, holographic foils, security labels and adding diamond dust to give the packaging a unique spectral signature. The continuous development in this will lead the market in digital process.

Recent developments in raw materials for these coatings might automate the product differentiation process, which going further will act as a serious threat for the current providers. Services such as specialty coatings will still see large players maintain their position in the market.

Key players of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Zebra Technologies and E.I. DuPont dominated this segment with a combined share of 27%, and presently dominates the market. E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and Alpvision SA are key companies for barcode and QR code based anti-counterfeiting technology market that holds around 56.8% of the total market share, together. There are price wars between the local and international players.

