Rising Demand for Organic Food over Conventional Food is projected to propel high growth rate for Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market.

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market were valued at USD 44 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 68.95 Billion at pace of 9.4% CAGR.

Organic Fruits and Vegetables are cultivated by the methods which comply with organic farming standards. Organic farming is a technique that involves growing and nurturing crops without using pesticides, fertilizers, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics and growth hormones. Organic fruits and vegetable are considered as safe and healthy to eat as they do not contain harmful chemicals and have better taste. These organic fruits and vegetables are more nutritious and they are processed to increase the shelf life and convenience of consumption.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Organic Fruits and Vegetables market is driven due to factors like increasing awareness about health benefits of consuming organic products among the global consumers, rising demand for organic fruits & vegetables, increasing usage of organic fruits and vegetables in food & beverage sector. In addition, rising disposable incomes, increasing focus about health and environment, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and obesity is expected to increase market share for Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market. However, high cost related to organic food products, time consuming processes, and limited supply of organic fruits and vegetables are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Organic Fruits and Vegetables market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market due to increasing health conscious population, growing demand for organic and processed food is the major driving factors in this region. Asia-Pacific regions like China, India and Japan are rapidly growing due to increasing population, growing awareness about health benefits of consuming organic products, rising disposable incomes, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables market are Activz, Z Natural Foods, LLC., Organic Valley Family of Farms, Iceland Foods Ltd, Green Organic Vegetable Inc., General Mills, Inc., Juices International Pty. Ltd., The Whitewave Foods Company, H.J. Heinz Company, and CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company).

