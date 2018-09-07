OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab Helps Dental Professionals Deliver Clear Dental Aligners to Patients on Time

The Florida-based OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab manufactures clear dental aligners for dental professionals who want to have a quick turnaround time to improve patients’ experience and treatment outcome.

[North Lauderdale, 09/07/2018]—OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab offers high-quality orthodontic aligners for dental professionals who want to give their patients superior experience. The laboratory company helps its clients get ahead of the competition by providing them with their dental appliances needs on time.

Furthermore, OrthoDenco utilizes the latest technology, expertise, and knowledge in business to guide professionals in making the most out of their practice.

Improving Patients’ Smile

OrthoDenco shares the same goal with dental professionals, to help people have beautiful and healthy smiles. The laboratory works closely with clients to deliver clear aligners that feel comfortable, visually pleasing, and fit the needs of patients.

Additionally, OrthoDenco’s uses the latest CAD-CAM manufacturing, scanning, and 3D printing technology when making clear aligners. This technology produces a series of aligners that bring the expected outcome. As a result, patients get a better experience and a higher income for the practice.

The company can handle bulk orders of dental appliances while being consistent with the quality. OrthoDenco provides essential tools to dental professionals for patients to have the highest level of care.

OrthoDenco explains that getting the dental aligners is simple. Professionals have to send their digital files, stone models or alginate impressions together with a prescription. Technicians will hand-build the appliances quickly and carefully for an impressive result.

Reliable Clear Dental Aligners

Using advanced technology, OrthoDenco is able to design and manufacture reliable clear aligners that cater to patients’ conditions. Progressive clear aligner system is one of the dental aligners that the laboratory builds.

This series of progressive clear aligners improves the tooth positioning of a patient that results in the expected outcome within the predicted timeline. To achieve this, technicians from OrthoDenco use proprietary software to make each aligner more accurate.

Moreover, spring aligner is a cost-effective alternative to a progressive clear aligner system. This type has only a limited scope compared to clear aligners, but it is ideal for anterior teeth that need minor movement and rotation.

For patients with flared out anterior teeth, the dynamic labial bow is an excellent alternative because its flexibility expands the labial bow to reach problematic anterior teeth. It will move the teeth in a lingual direction to minimize flaring.

About OrthoDenco Orthodontic Lab

OrthoDenco Orthodontic lab is a laboratory company that manufactures a variety of high-quality orthodontic appliance with a quick turnaround time. The company helps increase satisfaction from patients, enhance treatment results, and better profit for the practice.

OrthoDenco provides other appliances for arch development, partial appliances, retainers, and more. Visit the Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab website at https://www.orthodenco.com/ today for the full list of products.