GSPR to link NH-8, MG Road to Faridabad road

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has subjected its advice for the arrangement of Phase 1 of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road (GSPR) also known Gurugram- Manesar Expressway, which will be made in phase. Phase 1 will connect NH8, MG Road and Faridabad road. The agreement has been submitted to GMDA for its approval.

NHAI’S alignment will originate from NH-8 near Dhanchiri Camp, traverse east along the boundary wall of Rajokri Air Force station, and then turn south to meet Mehrauli Gurugram (MG) Road. According to NHAI, “In its first 700m, the road will pass from Dhanchiri Camp in Dundahera village to Rajokri in Delhi, after which it will head towards Nathupur village in Gurugram, before crossing MG road and traversing through the Aravalies to end at Faridabad road near the silver Oaks intersection. The arrangement will also have an interchange with the proposed extension of Delhi’s Nelson Mandela Marg which will connect with GSPR at Rangpuri bypass.”

NHAI had held the detailed conference with GMDA official while preparing the alignment.” The alignment has been agreed in principle. GMDA had observed that at the location where the road enters Haryana after crossing Rajokri, it passes through privately owned land parcels, whose owner are already locked in the dispute with the Haryana forest department. GMDA has recommended the alignment be shifted further to the east along the Delhi-Haryana border, so that maximum land used in government-owned and private land utilization is minimized,” said a senior NHAI official.

The arrangement for phase 1 was updated following GMDA’S suggestion.“As per GMDA’s recommendation, the route was realigned through Nathupur, avoiding private land parcels and using government land to the maximum extent possible,” the official said.

The route of the new arrangement remains the same while traversing through Dundahera and Dhanchiri camp along the boundary wall of Rajokri Air Force station. The stretch of the alignment passing through Rajokri is largely unaffected. Only the position of the interchange with the proposed extension of Nelson Mandela Marg had to be shifted. Further, it extends from MG road to connect Faridabad road, crossing MG road via an underpass, due to the presence of metro along MG Road. Also, the proposed section between Faridabad road and MG road passes through Haryana forest land “he added

The expressway, which is eventually expected to share the burden of Delhi Gurugram Expressway, will be important due to its route. It is expected to benefit industries in Manesar.

Surinder Singh director of GLS Group who’s projects are in Manesar said, “ GSPR will help people reach Manesar from Gurugram easily and reduce traffic load on a section of NH-8 in Gurugram It will address woes of industrialists, who have been complaining of poor connectivity between Manesar and Gurugram for long”