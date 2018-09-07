Global Synthetic Biology Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Future Scope

The global synthetic biology market is growing, due to increasing support from government organizations, and growing geriatric population. In addition, the innovative and advanced applications of synthetic biology, increasing research activities, and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also supporting the growth of this market.

The increasing support from government organizations and growing geriatric population are playing a pivotal role in the growth of this market. Some of the major organizations include National Science Foundation (NSF), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Centre for Chemical and Synthetic Biology (CCSB), Synthetic Biology Engineering Research Center (SynBERC), and International Association Synthetic Biology (IASB). These organizations are providing support in form of funding, and initiatives implemented by them for basic and applied research with their respective goals.

Additionally, the innovative and advanced applications of synthetic biology, increasing research activities, and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also supporting the growth of this market. However stringent regulatory requirements, expensive research procedures, and harmful effects of synthetic biology act as hindrance in the growth of the global market. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions is one of the latest trends observed in this market.

The key companies operating in the global synthetic biology market include E. I. du PONT de Nemours and Company, Amyris Inc., GenScript USA Inc., Intrexon Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Royal DSM, Novozymes A/S, New England Biolabs Inc., and Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.