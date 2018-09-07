Centre of Dental Excellence: Interesting Facts about Dental Implants

Centre of Dental Excellence noted that archaeological excavations have revealed that ancient Mayans were the first to use a type of dental implants.

In recent years, dental implants have become an increasingly popular choice for tooth replacement as they are durable and allow patients to perform their favourite activities without worrying about uncomfortable, loose dentures.

Dental implants are centuries old

Archaeological excavations have revealed that ancient Mayans were the first to use a type of dental implants. Skulls found in Guatemala dating back to 600 AD contained hammered tooth-shaped shell pieces fixed into the gums. Mayan women were the ones who underwent the procedure, presumably for aesthetic reasons.

Say goodbye to cavities with Centre of Dental Excellence dental implants

Unlike natural teeth, titanium implants cannot be affected by tooth decay. Cavities cannot form on porcelain, ceramic, or metal alloys. However, the gums covering the dental implants remain as vulnerable as ever to gum disease. Good oral hygiene and frequent visits to the dentist are important to protect them from infection.

Rabbits helped develop modern dental implants

Titanium implants are successful thanks to a process called osseointegration, which describes their ability to fuse with the jawbone. This process ensures that dental implants are strong and sturdy and the jawbone is just as strong as any other bone in the human body. Surprisingly, Swedish professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark revealed the beneficial properties of titanium, while studying blood flow in rabbit bone.

The only long-lasting tooth replacement option

Only dental implants offer patients the chance to have replacement teeth that look, feel and function like the real thing. Whereas conventional bridges, crowns and dentures last 5-10 years, with proper care, dental implants can last much longer.

A complete denture can be supported on just four dental implants

Patients with missing teeth in the upper or lower jaw find that replacing each one with dental implants can be very expensive. Luckily, a treatment known as All-on-4 allows an entire arch of teeth to be supported on as few as four dental implants, offering a reliable and cost-effective tooth replacement solution.