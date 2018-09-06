Universal Transducer Market – Increasing Demand For Technologically Advanced Electronic Products

A transducer is a type of electronic device that converts energy from one form to another. These types of transducer are find in different end use application which include thermometers, microphones, loudspeakers, pressure sensors, position sensors and antenna. In addition, universal transducers transform different kinds of input signals into analogue normalized signals. These types of transducers are also finds in different purposes application.

This is mainly due to the fact that almost all signals such as resistance, current or voltage can be read and processed with the universal transducers. Moreover, efficiency is an important consideration in any type of universal transducer. A different type of universal transducer is also known as a universal transmitter. Across the globe, growing advancement in industrial and consumer appliances, the market for universal transducer have grown in last couple of years. This factors have acted as major driver for the universal transducer market in coming years.

The global universal transducer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use application and geography. On the basis of product type, the universal transducer market has been segmented into resistive transducers, capacitance transducers, inductance transducers, voltage and current transducers and self-generating transducers among others. In 2017, the resistive transducers and capacitance transducers segment hold the major market share in universal transducer market. Based on end use industry the market for universal transducer has been segregated in to consumer electronics automotive, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, power, and alternative energy, utilities and the process industries. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period form 2018-2026.

On the other hand, in 2017 consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing segment hold the major market share in the global universal transducer market. This mainly due to, rising demand from various industries such as packaging, manufacturing, automotive industries, etc. for the use of differential pressure transducer.

As the application areas of universal transducer are numerous and the demand in this market is estimated to rise in the forecasted period. Increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic products along with rising investment by various transducer manufacturers to build advanced cost effective electronic products in order to cope up with the rising demand is the most significant factor anticipated to accelerate the universal transducer market at an exponential rate in the coming years.