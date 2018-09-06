Security Solutions Agreement Between Al Badie Group and The World Security

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 06, 2018) – In the present situation, security is the biggest issue faced by organizations from around the world. This holds true for the popular Al Badie Group as well. Considering the need for an effective security solution for all offices of ABG, the group has entered into a security solution agreement with the world leader the World Security in this domain.

As per the agreement signed by the Vice President of ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie and the CEO Mr. Mahmood Amin of the World Security and Group Security, the latter will meet all the security needs of the former using the most effective and the latest equipment and experienced staff.

When talking about this agreement, the CEO of World Security and Group Security said: “We are happy that a leading and reputed group like Al Badie has chosen us for their security needs. We take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to provide the best, most experienced and skilled security guards to them”.

About Al Badie Group:

Al Badie Group was established even before the formation of the United Arab Emirates. Now, the family-run group has their operations in many different sectors. In fact, the group is making their mark in different sectors in Dubai with the best management team.

For more information, please visit http://www.tradearabia.com/news/MISC_200655.html

Contact Information:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

###