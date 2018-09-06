Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market 2018 Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), a set of specifications to monitor the environment and the hardware server, helps to manage multiple servers from a particular location and improve server management and help reduce costs.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market is a proven powerful protocol that has changed the dynamics of server security. By allowing users to save time while maximizing IT resources, and potentially manage multi-vendor environments at once, IPMI helps lower the overall costs of server management.

Therefore, IPMI is widely adopted across the industries. Its uptake in some of the burgeoning sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and Healthcare is increasing its market size, escalating the market further n the global platform.

While advantages of IPMI are overwhelming, its vulnerabilities are giving nightmares to administrators with privilege escalation vulnerabilities, buffer overflow vulnerabilities, and shell injection. Also, there are chances that IPMI and BMCs could provide tips to professional penetration testers about how to exploit them, bypassing authentication or brute forcing usernames and passwords or taking advantage of default username and passwords that haven’t been changed, using known vulnerabilities.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Intel Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Dell, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), ARM Holdings Inc. (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Emerson (US), Softlayer Technologies, Inc. (US), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of the competition in the Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market.

Platform Management Interface Market is forecasted to accumulate the worth of approximately 4 Billion. USD by 2023, registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 13% during the review period (2018 – 2023).

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Components: Hardware, Sensors, Controls, Memory Devices, Controller and Software.

By Applications: Server, Storage Devices and Equipment.

By Verticals: Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Public sector, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface, holding the largest share is poised to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is predominantly driven by the augmented demand & availability of quality Intelligent Platform Management Interface devices in the region.

Europe region, emerging as the fastest growing market is expected to witness a fabulous market growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of IPMI by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface is witnessing rapid expansion stage owing to the growing markets in some of the APAC countries like India, China & Japan. The wide adoption of these interfaces in the burgeoning telecommunication sector is the main driving force behind the market growth in India and China, which is placing them at the leading positions of growth contributors for the market growth in the region.

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market – Competitive Landscape

The market characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented. Incorporating acquisition, partnership, collaboration, technology launch and expansion, the well-established market players gain the competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unique design and features that are on an entirely different level compared to their competition.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

June 16, 2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (US), an American content delivery network and cloud service provider announced some unique techniques to defend multi-vector reflection attacks using obscure vectors such as Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) and Internet Key Exchange (IKE) protocols in the Summer 2018 State of the Internet/Security: Web Attack report.

In the report, Akamai also has mentioned that the increasing number of recorded DDoS attacks which have increased by 16 percent since the last year indicate that DDoS attacks are still on the rise and Attackers are devising new and advanced DDoS methods. In such a scenario, cyber defenders need to stay on their toes more than ever.

