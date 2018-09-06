Daeyong Filling System Is One of the Manufacturer Gel Filling Dual Machine and Cap Assembly Machine In Korea

Daeyong filling system Co., Ltd has over 27 years experiences in packaging machines manufacturing industry in Korea. Daeyong filling system Co., Ltd has more than qualified machines around the world since 1991.We are providing the best quality of Blood collection Tube with our distinctive technologies with competitive price in the global market.

Headquartered in Korea, Daeyong filling system Co., Ltd. has been operating in the medical and health field for years. Our main focus is on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical consumables with products including vacuum blood collection tubes. The products are Gel Filling Machine, Vacuum CAP Assembly Machine, Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Full automatic LINE, Automatic Packing Machine, and Automatic Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Machine. Our comprehensive product catalogue saves you time and efforts when purchasing medical consumables for your organization.

Product Features

DY-05 ” Gel Filling Dual Machine Labeling with two sizes : Collection Tube Machine 8,500 tubes/hr

Available tubes Size:

• Length/75mm x Diameter/13mm

• Length/100mm x Diameter/13mm

• Length/100mm x Diameter/16mm

• Voltage : 380V 50 Hz

• production process :

• alignment of empty tubes with feeding parts move for labelling machine

• marking of manufactured date, expiry date of product

• labelling

• automatic assembling on mould of 100 pieces for gel filling.

• Moving 100 pieces into filling part by hand

• Gel filling

DY-06 Cap Assembly Machine: internal cap (rubber) and external cap (plastic) assembling machine

1) power consumption : 0.1 kw x 3p 50Hz

2) capacity of machine : 7,000 pieces/hr

3) power supply : 380V/50Hz

4) size of machine : W760 X L820 X H 1,420(mm)

5) net and gross weight per machine : 300 kgs/350 kg

