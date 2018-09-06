Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market By Type (Software, Service); By Application (Literature, Archaeology, Architecture, Visual Art, Others) & Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, RoW) – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market will be driven by the growing popularity of AR and VR technology among various segments.

North America will dominate the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market

North America will dominate the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing penetration of the augmented reality technology among its residents. Higher spending on technologies and higher investment in R&D by the market players in the region will propel the demand for market. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit. Asia Pacific will have the highest growth due to the expansion of the technological user base in the region, especially in the regions of China and India.

The consumer AR content will dominate the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market in the coming years. Its features are relevant to a wider section of content and application categories. AR is expected to outweigh VR in the future. A smartphone driven AR will have a huge accessible audience.

Growing popularity of AR and VR will expand opportunities for the augmented virtual reality.

Higher penetration of AR and VR technology among the tech savvy people will propel the growth of the augmented and virtual reality content and application market.

A significant increase in the location based VR venues will elevate the demand for virtual reality apps.

Key Players of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market

The key players of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Qualcomm. Google has introduced an updated Daydream VR headset and new augmented reality software features which give consumers a greater virtual and augmented reality experiences through the new Pixel smartphones provided by the company. Microsoft HoloLens introduced by Microsoft Corporation is the first self- contained holographic computer that enables you to engage with digital content and interact with holograms. Vuzix Corporation provides wearable display products such as augmented reality smart glasses for various enterprises and commercials applications. Recently, Samsung Electronics has introduced Samsung Galaxy S9 phone design which has an augmented reality feature. This feature allows users to scan the Samsung logo of a Samsung product to see teasers for an event. Qualcomm has introduced a new chip which targets virtual reality and augmented reality gear at affordable prices.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market is Segmented as Below:

Higher spending on technologies will propel the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market By Type Software Augmented Reality Software Virtual Reality Software Service Augmented Reality Service Virtual Reality Service

Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market By Application Literature Archaeology Architecture Visual Art Commerce Education Emergency Management/Search and Rescue Video Games Industrial design Medical Spatial Immersion and Interaction Military Navigation Workplace Broadcast and Live Events Tourism and Sightseeing Translation Others

Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market By Geography (17+ countries)

Augmented and Virtual Reality Content and Application Market Entropy

Company Profiles Google Inc. Microsoft Corporation Vuzix Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Qaulcomm Inc.



Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

