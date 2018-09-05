The Melody Trice Show Launches Amazon Channel and Adds Commercial By 1Voice Healthcare Plus Representative Cleo Merriweather

Melody Trice, host and media personality of The Melody Trice Show continues to expand her digital offerings, adding the recently launched Amazon Channel. The massively daytime cable talk show reaches 1.9 million viewers, attracting a young multicultural audience between the ages of 18-49. It is no surprise, then, that the show is growing, as the host is working hard to produce a dynamic show covering topics in Entertainment, Business, Health, Tech, Music, Beauty, Consumer Trends, and Careers. The show can be seen on Comcast Cable, AT&T U-verse, Arroyo TV, Spectrum, Frontier, Giggle Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Verizon, and Charter Communications. Subscribers can access this Amazon channel for free by visiting https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07GMZXP2Y/?tag=aftvn-20.

In the upcoming weeks, Cleo Merriweather, Health and Wellness Representative for 1Voice Healthcare Plus will run a commercial on Melody Trice Television about the company’s phenomenal discounts. 1Voice Healthcare Plus offers savings on lab services, dental discounts, 24-hour nurse helpline, prescription savings, vision and eyewear savings, and more. This healthcare supplement is just $50 a month and includes up to 10 family members on your plan. Must be tax dependents on your tax return. For more information, visit http://cleomerriweather.1voicereps.com/shop/catalog/1Voice-Healthcare-PLUS or contact Cleo Merriweather via email at cleo.merriweather@yahoo.com.

The Melody Trice Show currently airs as follows:

• Channel 28 & 33 on Comcast Cable in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesdays at 8am, Thursdays at 1pm, and Saturdays at 9pm (www.bcmtc.org) – 500,000 viewers

• Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse in the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesdays at 8am, Thursdays at 1pm, and Saturdays at 9pm (www.bcmtc.org) – 500,000 viewers

• Channel 32 on Arroyo TV in Pasadena on Mondays at 9am & 9pm, Tuesdays at 4am & 3pm (www.arroyochannel.tv) – 100,000 viewers

• Channel 99 on Arroyo TV in Pasadena on Mondays at 9am & 9pm, Tuesdays at 4am & 3pm (www.arroyochannel.tv) – 100,000 viewers

• Channel 32 on Spectrum in Long Beach on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4pm (www.padnet.tv) – 300,000 viewers

• Channel 41 on Frontier in Long Beach on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4pm (www.padnet.tv) – 300,000 viewers

• Channel 96 on Spectrum in Monrovia and Duarte on Mondays at 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm, Tuesdays at 12:00 am & 6:00 am, Wednesdays at 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm, Fridays at 1:30 am, 2:00 am, 7:30 am & 8:00 am, Saturdays at 1:30 am, 9:30 am & 5:30 pm (www.kgem.tv) – 50,000 viewers.

• Channel 15 on Giggle Fiber in Monrovia and Duarte on Mondays at 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm, Tuesdays at 12:00 am & 6:00 am, Wednesdays at 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm, Fridays at 1:30 am, 2:00 am, 7:30 am & 8:00 am, Saturdays at 1:30 am, 9:30 am & 5:30 pm (www.kgem.tv) – 50,000 viewers.

• Channel 17 on Time Warner Cable in San Bernardino (www.iemediagroup.tv) – 200,000 viewers.

• Channel 32 on Charter Communications in San Bernardino (www.iemediagroup.tv) – 200,000 viewers.

• Channel 32 on Verizon in San Bernardino (www.iemediagroup.tv) – 200,000 viewers.

• Channel 99 on AT&T in San Bernardino (www.iemediagroup.tv) – 200,000 viewers.

Connect with Cleo Merriweather on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cleo.majettemerriweather

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/revivalhairsolutions/

Connect with The Melody Trice Show on social media:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/themelodytriceshow

Instagram – www.instagram.com/themelodytriceshow

YouTube Channel – @melodytrice (110K views).

To learn more visit www.MelodyTrice.com

To be a guest on the show, send all inquiries to melodytriceshowcoordinator@gmail.com.

Commercial and Advertising opportunities are available by contacting mttv@melodytrice.com

Publicity Contact: Deborah Griffin at deborahmckj@yahoo.com.