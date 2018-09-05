India Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Blockchain technology or popularly known as “blockchain” is a formation of distributed database holding records of all the transactions and digital identity of the execution of any event among the participating entities and is shared across the distributed database. The blockchain technology market is getting widely accepted among major countries including the U.S. and Europe. Currently, in India, blockchain technology market is at a niche stage, however, it is likely to register higher growth over the coming years. This growth would be primarily due to surging demand for secured database for information among several applications in the country.

According to 6Wresearch, India blockchain technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 58% during 2018-24. Over the past few months, especially in last quarter of 2017, blockchain technology registered rising end-customer acceptance towards the adoption of this solution, especially among banking and financial services, transportation, and government verticals. In addition, during the forecast period, the market is projected to be driven by rising adoption in BFSI vertical, especially led by banking institutions integration of blockchain technology in their information and financial services database.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/india-blockchain-technology-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-technology-type-applications-end-user-regions-competitive-landscape-iot.html

Moreover, the solution is further anticipated to register higher growth among several verticals as it offers transparent, faster, secure, and cost-effective alternative as compared to conventional database solutions. Some of the key players in India blockchain technology market include- Zebi, Primechain, Krypc, Accubits and IBM, and Ernst & Young.

The report thoroughly covers India blockchain technology market by type, applications, end users, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Public Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Private and Permissioned Blockchain Technology Market for the

Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Financial Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Non-Financial Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India BFSI Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Government and Public Sector Blockchain Technology Market for the

Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Transportation and Logistics Blockchain Technology Market for the

Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Blockchain Technology Market for the

Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of India Real Estate Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of Northern India Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of Eastern India Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of Western India Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Historical Data and Forecast of Southern India Blockchain Technology Market for the Period 2016-2024

• Market Drivers and Restraints, Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

• Value Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Competitive Landscape (Player’s Revenue Share and Competitive Benchmarking)

• Company Profiles and Key Strategic Pointers

Markets Covered:

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Technology Type:

o Public

o Private and Permissioned

• By Applications:

o Financial

o Non-Financial

• By End Users:

o BFSI

o Government and Public

o Transportation and Logistics

o Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

o Real Estate

o Others

• By Regions:

o Northern

o Eastern

o Western

o Southern

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Assumptions & Methodology

3 India Blockchain Technology Market Overview

3.1 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

3.2 India Blockchain Technology Market – Industry Life Cycle

3.3 India Blockchain Technology Market – Porter’s Five Forces Model

3.4 India Blockchain Technology Opportunity Matrix

3.5 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Technology (2017 & 2024F)

3.6 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

3.7 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2017 & 2024F)

3.8 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4 India Blockchain Technology Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5 India Blockchain Technology Market Trends

5.1 Future Skills

5.2 BFSI Integration

5.3 Blockchain Foundation of India

6 India Blockchain Technology Market Overview, By Technology

6.1 India Public Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

6.2 India Private and Permissioned Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

7 India Blockchain Technology Market Overview, By Applications

7.1 India Financial Application Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

7.2 India Non-Financial Application Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

8 India Blockchain Technology Market Overview, By End Users

8.1 India BFSI Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

8.2 India Government and Public Services Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

8.3 India Transport and Logistics Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

8.4 India Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2018E-2024F)

8.5 India Real Estate Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2018E-2024F)

8.6 India Others Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2018E-2024F)

9 India Interactive Display Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 India Northern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

9.2 India Eastern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

9.3 India Western Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

9.4 India Southern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 India Blockchain Technology Market Players’ Revenues (2017)

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Zebi Data India Pvt. Ltd.

11.2 Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.3 Krypc Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

11.5 Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Ernst And Young India Private Limited

12 Recommendations

13 Disclaimer

List of Figures

1 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, 2016-2024F ($ Million)

2 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Technology (2017 & 2024F)

3 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2017 & 2024F)

5 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

6 India Public Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

7 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Public Technology (2017 & 2024F)

8 India Private and Permissioned Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

9 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Private and Permissioned Technology (2017 & 2024F)

10 India Financial Application Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

11 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Financial Application (2017 & 2024F)

12 India Non-Financial Application Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

13 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Non-Financial Application (2017 & 2024F)

14 India BFSI Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

15 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By BFSI (2017 & 2024F)

16 India Government and Public Services Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

17 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Government (2017 & 2024F)

18 India Transport and Logistics Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

19 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Transport and Logistics (2017 & 2024F)

20 India Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2018E-2024F)

21 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals (2017 & 2024F)

22 India Healthcare Sector Industry Size in $ billion (2014-2017F)

23 Share of Healthcare Spending’s in India (2015)

24 Indian Pharma Industry Production Share (FY 2005-2025F)

25 India Real Estate Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2018E-2024F)

26 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Real Estate (2017 & 2024F)

27 India Real Estate Market Size, 2008-2022F ($ Billion)

28 India Others Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, By $ Million (2016-2024F)

29 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Others Application (2017 & 2024F)

30 India Northern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

31 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Northern Region (2017 & 2024F)

32 India Eastern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

33 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Eastern Region (2017 & 2024F)

34 India Western Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

35 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Western Region (2017 & 2024F)

36 India Southern Blockchain Technology Market Revenues, $ Million (2016-2024F)

37 India Blockchain Technology Market Revenue Share, By Southern Region (2017 & 2024F)

38 India Blockchain Technology Market Players’ Revenues (2017)

List of Tables

1 Number of Bank Branches in India, As on 31st March 2017

2 Number of ATMs in India (as of March 2017)

3 Top 10 States in Terms of MSME Establishments (2016-2017)

Download Sample And Purchase Options: https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/india-blockchain-technology-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-technology-type-applications-end-user-regions-competitive-landscape-iot.html

Related Topic : Europe Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Technology Types (Public Blockchain, Private and Permissioned Blockchain and Hybrid Blockchain), By Applications (Financial and Non-Financial), By End- Users (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate and Others), By Countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Netherland, Malta, Switzerland, Nordic Countries and Rest of Europe), and Competitive Landscape

About Us:

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-305