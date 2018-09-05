Global Power Bank Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“rising sales of the smartphone boosting the global power bank market”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global Power Bank Market. According to the OMR analysis, the global power bank market is expected to grow significantly during forecast year. The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, competitive landscape, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The global power bank market has witnessed a significant growth due to higher sales of smartphone. According to International Telecommunication Union, mobile penetration rate has been recorded in a range of 115-130% in developed economy, thereby reflecting substantial growth in the sales of the mobile phone in the future. The developing telecommunication infrastructure, low cost mobile plans, rising disposable incomes and introduction of new technology such as 4G and LTE are major driving factor for the growth of mobile phones sales. With the increasing penetration of smartphones, data consumption has increased as more and more people are using smartphones to stay connected with internet. Smartphones are nowadays becoming more personal than the computers. Multiple apps are used for e-mails, gaming, browsing internet, messaging and so forth. As a result, smartphones are consuming energy and are draining battery constantly. Power banks have become must for every smartphone user. The need for power bank is significantly increasing due to rapid draining of mobile phones batteries. Power banks are known for charging tablets, smart phones and other portable devices, it supplies power from built in batteries through USB port. Samsung, Intex, Ambrane, Sony, XiaomiMi are some major companies that are contributing in the growth of global power bank market.

Global power bank market by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace majorly due to growing internet penetration and rising number of smartphone users. North America is dominating the market due to presence of massive smartphone users and vast internet consumption. North America holds the significant market share in the global power bank market, followed by Europe.

