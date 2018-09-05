Emergency and Incident Management Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts To 2023

This report focuses on the global Emergency and Incident Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency and Incident Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Emergency and incident management plays a vital role in securing the society. Several countries have dedicated departments that work towards implementing proper emergency and incident solutions. Many enterprises and organizations have also started implementing emergency response solutions in their premises in order to mitigate the risks.

Increasing incidents pf terrorist and biohazardous attacks, and unpredictable natural disasters due to ever changing climatic conditions, and stringent government regulations and norms are expected to drive the market.

The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing, as it is considered as an important element in the economic and social growth of a country. The loss of data and valuable information can severely hamper the operations of the telecom companies. Thus, there is a huge need to protect such data and information.

United States is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the incident and emergency management market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of major incident and emergency management solution vendors and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

In 2017, the global Emergency and Incident Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study:

Honeywell International,Lockheed Martin,Motorola Solution,Rockwell Collins,Siemens AG,Iridium Communication,Guardly,Environmental System Research Institute,Intergraph,IBM,NEC,Hexagon,Esri,NC4,Intermedix,Eccentex,Response,Haystax Technology,Alert Technologies,Crisisworks,EmerGeo,Veoci,MissionMode

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

First Responder

Satellite Phone

Vehicle Ready Gateway

Emergency Response Radar

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Energy and Utility

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Aviation

Hospitality

Transport and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emergency and Incident Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emergency and Incident Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

