Conformal Coatings Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

The Conformal Coatings Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market coupled with market dynamics includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the Market Analyze and identify major trends and segments with respect to regional and countries published by Crystal Market Research

Competitive Outlook

The leading players in the market are Electrolube, Chase Manhattan Corporation, ITW Chemtronics, Henkel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, MG Chemicals, H.B. Fuller, Dymax Corporation and Dow Corning. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Conformal Coatings Market was worth USD 9.26 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 13.91 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.62% during the forecast period. Developing demand of the product from consumer electronics industry, keeping in mind the end goal to protect printed circuit boards from moisture, dust, heating, and other environmental effects is foreseen to boost the market development over the figure period. The demand of the product in the U.S. in esteemed at USD 2.15 billion in 2016. The high share of the overall industry of the nation is credited to the presence of well-established automotive, electronics and aerospace & defence industry. Developing demand for durable coatings with better corrosion protection is foreseen to boost the industry development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the quickest developing regional market, growing at a significant CAGR over the estimate time frame. High interests in the hardware part in the Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea is required to drive demand of the product. Moreover, quick development of automotive and consumer electronics fabricating area in India is probably going to drive product development in the locale.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis – Conformal Coatings Market

Acrylic is expected to be the quickest developing product portion, advancing at a CAGR of 6.0%. The high development rate of the section is credited to its unrivalled properties, for example, easy application and removal for reworking, moisture resistance, which make acrylic the favoured choice for work in end-use applications. Epoxy conformal coatings are profoundly resistant to solvents and have dielectric properties, which are appropriate for applications in electronic gadgets on printed circuit boards.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Epoxy

Urethane

Acrylic

Parylene

Silicone

By Application:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

