Common Misconceptions about Dental Implants

Many adults have lost one or more teeth due to injury, gum disease, or decay. Missing a tooth isn’t just cosmetically challenging, it can also cause problems with talking or chewing. Furthermore, tooth loss can lead to jawbone deterioration. Fortunately, modern dentistry provides several treatments to improve appearances, function and comfort; dental implants at High Dental Implants in Melbourne is one of them.

[MELBOURNE, 05/09/2018] – Compared to other tooth replacement options, dental implants at High Dental Implants have many more benefits including durability and improved functionality. When fitted by High Dental Implants experienced dentists, dental implants are as close as patients can get to natural teeth. However, High Dental Implants are aware that many patients are reluctant to consider dental implants, largely because of a series of misconceptions surrounding this popular treatment.

Here are some answers to popular misconceptions around dental implants.

Implant Surgery is Painful

As with any oral surgery, a certain amount of discomfort should be expected while having dental implants fitted at High Dental Implants. However, most patients find that the pain is no worse than a tooth extraction or a root canal treatment. While fitting the dental implants, a High Dental Implants dentist will use local anaesthesia to make patients feel more comfortable and sedation can also be provided. A High Dental Implants dentist may also prescribe medications that can help with pain after the dental implants have been fitted.

They are Expensive

Dental implants are expensive when it comes to the initial outlay, but over time they are cost-effective. Unlike conventional dentures, which need replacement every few years, dental implants at High Dental Implants can last a lifetime with good care.

They are Difficult to Maintain

Caring for dental implants is no more challenging than caring for natural teeth. Patients with dental implants from High Dental Implants should brush their teeth twice a day, floss daily and visit the dentist at High Dental Implants on a regular basis for check-ups. Many patients find this easier to deal with than dentures and denture adhesives.

Most People Can’t Have Dental Implants Fitted

Dental implants are suitable for most patients after tooth loss as long as they are otherwise in good general and oral health.