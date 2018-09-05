Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Estimated over USD 2,461. Million By 2026, Polaris Market Research

The Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 2,461. Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Snoring is a common sleeping condition caused owing to the airway blockage. Snoring is a symptom or indication of obstructive sleep apnea. The airway block is originated from various causes such as tonsil enlargement, nasal congestion, or improper mouth anatomical structure, which narrow down the passageway of air flow and breathing gets more or less clogged. In addition, usage of sedatives or antidepressant drugs, alcohol consumption, obesity, smoking, and allergies are another factors associated with snoring.

According to the World Health Organizations, currently around 100,000,000 people are suffering snoring problems globally and this problem is highly proportional to the age and hugely found in the age group of 55-60 years. Moreover, according to the American Sleep Association, approximately 50-70 million people have sleep ailments in the U.S. and out of that around 48% are diagnosed to have snoring. The treatment of cumulative affliction of snoring is needed to prevent the risk of obesity, diabetes, mental health issues due to sleep deprivation, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart diseases, and other complications.

The increase in the number of people suffering snoring and larger rising need for budget-friendly, efficacious, and user-friendly, anti-snoring devices are the factors increasing the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. In addition, even though anti-snoring devices are the prime revenue generator in the global anti-snoring devices and surgery market, it is also anticipated that more people worldwide will undertake surgery to address the snoring disorder.

