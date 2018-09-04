Vascular graft Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 4.2 billion by 2025

A Crystal Market Research recently published a brilliant study report on Vascular Graft Market giving out the complete market insights Acknowledging the exponential growth. Vascular grafts are synthetic in nature and are used as a patch for injured or diseased areas of smaller arteries or for replacement of whole parts of heavier arteries such as the aorta in bypass or congenital heart surgeries.

Competition Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the global vascular graft market are Vascutek Ltd., Terumo Medical Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., Cook Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Heart Medical Europe BV and ARTEGRAFT.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America dominated the global vascular graft market in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as presence of advanced healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Furthermore, increasing adoption of technological advanced products to improve patient care followed by research and development of specific tissue engineered vascular grafts will further contribute to the North American market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period due to increase in the number of geriatric people, increase in disposable income of people and increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure.

Brief summary of Vascular Graft Market

Vascular grafts have been favoured by the cardiovascular surgeons worldwide because of their strong biocompatible design.

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes have increased the market demand for vascular grafts.

The only factors which can restrain the market growth are risk of infection due to diabetes and complicated immune response which can result in amputationor a rupture, etc.

The usual risks of this procedure are haemorrhages or aninfection. After the surgery if none of these complications arise the patient has to recover in the hospital for two days. After being discharged they are often prescribed painkillers and might soon start their normally after one month of recovery avoiding heavy lifting and strenuous work.

Request to Get Exclusive Sample Copy At:

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0634

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global vascular graft market is expected to be around $4.2 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to number of factors such as increase in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for technologically advanced vascular grafts, and rise in end stage renal disorders. Moreover, rising geriatric population and increase in purchasing power of people will further drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, expensive vascular graft procedures and risk of diabetic infections leading to complications such as amputation and sepsis can hinder the demand for vascular grafts over the forecast period.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Endovascular stent grafts segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as decrease in the level of physical activity of people, increase in the consumption of junk food, tobacco and alcohol, and increase in utilization of vascular grafts to treat aortic disorders. Hemodialysis access graft segment is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of diabetic patients with kidney related disorders. Bypass graft segment is expected to witness second fastest growth during forecast period owing to increase rate of coronary artery diseases.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Cardiovascular diseases segmented accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to various factors such as increase in the prevalence of hypertension, coronary artery diseases, aneurysm, and increasing geriatric population with high risk of developing other age related disorders.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Peripheral Vascular Graft

Endovascular Stent Graft

Coronary Artery By-pass Graft

By Application:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Coronary Artery Disease

Hypertension

Cardiac Stroke

Cardiac Aneurysm

Kidney Failure

Vascular Occlusion

Aneurysm

By Raw Material:

Polytetrafluoroethylene based Vascular Graft

Polyester based Vascular Graft

Polyurethane based Vascular Graft

Biological Materials based Vascular Graft

Human Saphenous and Umbilical Veins

Tissue Engineered Materials

To Discuss Any Question About Report You Can Click On

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC0634

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Applications of Vascular Grafts –

• Cerebral artery bypass: Inside the human skull, if an artery has defected and is stopping the required amount of blood flow to the brain a cerebral artery bypass will be carried out by the surgeon to restore blood flow to the brain.

• Cardiac bypass: This procedure is performed when the arteries that pump the blood into or out of the heart develop blockages. It might cause severe pain in the chest or a heart attack. A surgeon could replace the defective part of the artery with a vascular graft which would continue the work and the patient will be able to lead a normal life.

• Leg bypass: Vascular grafts are used to treat some complications of the leg like aneurysms, acute limb ischemia or peripheral vascular disease, etc. For example if a femoral artery has developed a blockade that is stopping the blood flow, the surgeon could replace it and the vascular bypass graft would restore the blood flow.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

To Check an Any Discount Offers of Report, Please Click On The Link @

www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC0634

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com