Medical Gas Equipment Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2012-2022

Competitive Insights

Some of the major players in the market are The Linde Group, Allied Health Care, Air Liquide India Holding Pvt Ltd, Powerex, Medical Gas Solutions Ltd, Ohio Medical, Praxair, BeaconMedaes, Matheson Tri-Gas and Air Products & Chemicals. In 2013 the global market was dominated by Air Liquide.

The Medical Gas Equipment Market was worth USD 2.90 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.20 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Major regional sections of medicinal gas equipment incorporate Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW. North America ruled the general therapeutic gas equipment market on the basis of income share in 2013. The existence of advanced healthcare framework, high volume of minimally invasive medical and execution of the United States Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act are a few elements ascribing to its substantial share. In 2013 Europe was the second most profit generating district of the medicinal gas equipment market. The existence of affiliations, for example, the European Industrial Gasses Association and Medical Gas Association combined with modern healthcare foundation in developed Western European nations are a few variables anticipated that would drive regional development. Additionally, the existence of advantageous development opportunities in the rising Eastern European markets, for example, Poland and Russia is relied upon to serve the European medicinal gas hardware showcase with future development openings. Asia Pacific medical gas equipment market is anticipated to develop at the speediest CAGR amid the figure time frame inferable from the nearness of quickly enhancing healthcare framework, consciousness of patients and healthcare spending levels in the developing markets of China and India.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

Growing rates of respiratory issue combined with the advent of positive United States Food and Drug Administration directions is relied upon to drive medical gas equipment market request throughout the following years. Developing worldwide base of aged populace and expanding commonness of way of life propensities, for example, smoking and absence of physical activity are activating occurrence rates of respiratory issue. World Health Organization (WHO) distributed estimates recommend that the worldwide base of populace of the age group- 65 years or more is required to ascend from 7 percent of every 2000 to 16 percent out of 2050. Besides, developing interest for healthcare and point of care markets and the resulting presentation of medical devices that are portable are anticipated to support market demand. The global medical gas equipment market is anticipated to witness significant development in the following years.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Fundamental market products incorporate alarm systems, flow meters, masks, hose assemblies & valves, cylinders, manifolds, vacuum system, regulators, medical air compressors and outlets. Medical gas vacuum systems ruled the medical gas equipment market on the basis of revenue in 2013 attributable to expanding utilization rates and higher costs related. Also, masks are distinguished as the most appealing section of the medical gas equipment market. Low costs of manufacturing related with these items combined with high utilization rates are two variables ascribing to its appeal. Regulators and medicinal gas outlets are additionally anticipated that would witness huge development over the estimate time frame. Developing number of activities tending to security issues have urged makers to much of the time refresh their item portfolio and this is required to drive fragment development amid the gauge time frame.

Market Segmentation

Medical Gas Equipment Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Vacuum System

Alarm Systems

Manifolds

Medical Air Compressors

Regulators

Cylinders and Accessories

Flowmeters

Outlets

Hose Assemblies and Valves

Masks

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

