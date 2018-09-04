Hemophilia Treatment Market Analysis of Top Players, Share, Growth, Region Wise, Application and Forecasts by 2025

Hemophilia Treatment Market Research Report is divided by (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C), By Treatment (Recombinant Coagulation Factor, Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytic Agents and End User.

Market Scenario

Hemophilia is a group of inherited bleeding disorders that cause abnormal or exaggerated bleeding and poor blood clotting. Hemophilia A and hemophilia B are inherited through the X-linked recessive genetic pattern. Therefore, these are more common in males.

It is noted that rising prevalence of hemophilia and related conditions will push the demand on health systems. As per the statistics suggested by Hemophilia A affects around 1 in 5,000 male births, and nearly 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year. It is also reported that in around two-thirds of cases, there is a family history of hemophilia.

Various other factors such as growing awareness, and rising funding, healthcare insurance coverage for hemophilia, unmet medical needs, improving regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, and increasing global prevalence of hemophilia, are continuously contributing to the growth of the global hemophilia treatment market.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with hemophilia treatment market. The lack of R&D capabilities, counterfeit drugs, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market to an extent. According to WHO, around 30% of the medicines sold in developing countries are counterfeit. Counterfeit drugs are lethal, parallel markets and cost the pharmaceutical industry, the tax payer, and the state dearly.

Market Segmentation:

The global hemophilia treatment market is segmented on the basis of the type of hemophilia, treatment type, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is classified as a hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hemophilia C, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, Plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, Desmopressin, and Antifibrinolytic Agents. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates further segmented into Factor VIII, Factor IX, and Von Willebrand factor. The plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates market is further segmented into Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor XIII, Activated prothrombin complex concentrate. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Key Companies Analyzed In Report Are:

Some of key the players in the global hemophilia treatment market are Baxalta, Baxter International, Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen, BioMarin, CSL Ltd., SOBI, Genentech, Grifols SA, Hospira, Inc., Kedrion, Novo Nordisk, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche. Shire Plc., Biogen Idec, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the hemophilia treatment market owing to the presence of major market players, and high adoption rate. In recent years various advancements in hemophilia treatment have been observed in this region. For instance, Genentech, the U.S. based biotechnology company, has received FDA approval for Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) drug. The drug is specially designed for the prevention, and reduction of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A.

Europe holds the second position in the hemophilia treatment market. It is expected that the government support towards research & development expenditure and rising prevalence hemophilia and related complications is likely to drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing hemophilia treatment market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand, and development in healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is found to be improving in various Asia Pacific regions. According to the data suggested by Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015-16, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities. The prevalence of hemophilia is also escalating in this region. According to the 2014 Annual Global Survey of World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), the total population of Egypt was 86,895,099 out of which 5,246 people were living with hemophilia, 513 were living with von Willebrand disease, and 1,123 with other bleeding disorders. It is also reported that 4201 cases of hemophilia A were registered and among them, 37% were under four years.

