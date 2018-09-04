Get a Complete Bathroom Renovation in Cape Town

http://www.postafreepressrelease.com/Home Décor Interiors is a Cape Town based company with over 20 years experience in the home renovation industry. We strive to be the leaders in Bathroom Renovations and Kitchen Installations, with quality output in turnkey and bespoke home improvements and additions

With the vision to become the symbol of quality work and integrity within the building industry, we focus on driving premium workmanship in both residential and commercial property renovations.

You can be assured of HDI’s know-how and experience when it comes to delivering stunning kitchen and bathrooms. Quality finishes have become a feature of our work and we have a reputation for putting the client first, as it is the client that eventually speaks on our behalf.

HDI services the entire Western Cape and has been featured in YOU Magazine, Huis Genoot and on Top Billing.

List of services:

Customised photorealistic 3D designs.

In-house project management.

Tiling, building, electrical & plumbing work done by qualified artisans.

Professional experienced designers.

Grey water supplied during times of Water Restrictions

Get the bathroom you’ve always wanted.

Visit our site



Contact:

Unit 5, Corner 6th Ave & 1st Street, Maitland

Cape Town, Western Cape 7405

Tel: 021 5938299

Email: info@homedecor-cpt.co.za