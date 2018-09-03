TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY Specializing in Services for the Elderly and People with Disabilities

Massapequa, New York (webnewswire) September 3, 2018 – As the specializing in services for the elderly and people with disabilities, TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY offers you the personal attention you or your loved one deserves. They have been offering non-medical help with daily tasks in a compassionate way.

When asked about their service, the spokesperson said “TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY was formed by healthcare professionals with over thirty-three years of experience. We provide high-quality companion services to our growing senior and disabled population and allow them to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home. At TLC Companions, we know it isn’t easy to invite a stranger into your home to provide personal care. That is why our companions are thoroughly screened through personal interviews and are observed on-site as well.” replied the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

Each employee has a complete physical and criminal background check. TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY receives in-service training on environmental safety, medical emergencies, and infection control. They are assessed frequently during their employment to ensure continuity of care and client satisfaction.

The spokesperson also continued, “Our team of caring professionals is united in the belief that, regardless of age and one’s physical or mental condition, every individual deserves to live in the environment of his or her choice; everyone can use a helping hand at times, and everyone needs a friend. It is our mission to meet these needs for you or your loved one.”

Their home healthcare in Massapequa are, providing interaction, friendship & activities, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping & errands and doctor visit transportation and medication reminders. They also help Alzheimer’s patients continue with carrying out daily activities and obligations in a comforting and familiar environment.

“Alzheimer’s is a life-changing disease that affects not only its patients but the family and loved ones who help care for them. Our companions are carefully screened and trained to provide the best care for Alzheimer’s patients and ease the burdens of their loved ones. If you are a loved one of an Alzheimer’s patient looking for the best quality care for them, we can help you with setting up a personalized care plan that works best with their symptoms and daily routine,” concluded the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

Everybody Needs A Little TLC! Their geriatric care management system is designed to make choosing a home health care plan an easy process, offering services that will help determine which plan is right for you. So contact them today to start planning for home health care in Massapequa. Let their family help your family.

